Woman struck, killed by truck in San Marcos identified

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Katherine Arcillia Morgan, 30, was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a pickup truck in San Marcos.

San Marcos police were called to the corner of Aquarena Springs Dr. and Thorpe Ln. at approximately 12:38 a.m. in response to a major traffic collision.

San Marcos EMS and the San Marcos Fire Department were on the scene and attempted to deliver medical aid, according to a news release, but Morgan was unable to be revived.

Witnesses reported seeing Morgan cross Aquarena Springs Dr. and then immediately turn and walk into traffic. Witnesses told police the pickup truck had a green light and no time to react.

The person driving the pickup truck showed no signs of intoxication, according to officers at the scene, and a preliminary investigation determined the driver was traveling under the speed limit.

No charges are expected in connection with this incident.

