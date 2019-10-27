Woman struck at crosswalk north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by an SUV while walking on a crosswalk north of downtown.

San Antonio police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue.

The woman was walking on the crosswalk when the vehicle traveling southbound on Main Avenue struck her.

Police say charges are pending for the driver of that SUV. The driver did stop to render aid.

The woman was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

