Woman fatally struck by car while trying to cross Austin Highway

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities believe a woman trying to cross Austin Highway was hit by as many as two cars before she died on Friday.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was trying to cross without a crosswalk in the ​1400 block of Austin Highway just before 9 p.m. ​when a gray Jeep Compass hit her.

Police believe she may have been hit a second time by a black Dodge Ram driving behind the Jeep.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers stopped and authorities said they did not appear to be intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation, but no criminal charges are expected to be filed against either driver.

