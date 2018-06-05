Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver taken off life support, donates organs

SAN ANTONIO - Her loved ones said she was the rock of her family and she was taken from them suddenly and tragically.

Angel Luna's family said she was struck by a driver while she was trying to cross Southeast Military Drive near South Presa Street Thursday night. The driver did not stop.

The 37-year-old was taken off life support on Sunday and died. Her family said the only thing that can ease the pain is finding the person who killed her.

Tears streamed as Claudia Sepulveda read letters from Luna, her aunt, and said Luna's love was the glue that held her family together.

"'I still love you more and more each day because you're special. Love you till the day I die, Angel,'" Sepulveda read.

She said Luna filled a hole left by the absence of her mother.

"I would cry and say, 'I just want my mom, Angel,' and she would say, 'I know, I know, babe, but that's why I'm here for you,'" Sepulveda said.

Her family said it was common for Luna to leave her apartment complex and walk across the street to get to a nearby convenience store.

Witnesses told the family that, on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., Luna had been standing in the middle turning lane of Southeast Military Drive when the car hit her and took off.

Luna was taken off life support yesterday so she could donate almost every organ.

"Her heart, her lungs, her kidneys and her liver and pancreas," said her cousin, Janessa Chavez.

It helps Chavez to know that even death cannot stop Luna from giving to others.

"It means the world to me, and we're all so very proud of her," Chavez said.

Sepulveda clings to the memories linked to childhood pictures and videos of Luna dancing with her daughter.

But, she said, it's not enough. The whole family knows the driver who never stopped to help Luna, is out there.

“No one deserves to die like this. Angel deserves justice,” Sepulveda said.

"I do have to forgive this person because of my faith in God and just for them to know: Do the right thing. Come forward. That's what Angel would want, is the right thing to be done," Chavez said.

The few people who witnessed the hit and run could only tell police it had been a dark-colored car.

Those with information about the hit-and-run should call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

