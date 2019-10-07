Woman struck, killed by passenger train northwest of downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was stuck and killed by a passing train just northwest of downtown Sunday night, police said.

The collision happened before 9 p.m. near the 300 block of Rivas Street and North San Marcos.

Officers said a woman in her mid-50s was stumbling along the tracks. They said the conductor of the passenger train spotted the woman and tried alerting her by using the train's horn.

The train was unable to stop, and the woman died instantly after being struck, police said.

There is no word as to why she was walking along the tracks.

The woman's identity has not been released.

