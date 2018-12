BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center on Monday night after being struck by a car.

The crash happened on FM 78 and Beech Trail on the Northeast Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the woman was not in a crosswalk as she was crossing the street.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

The woman suffered a broken leg and is expected to be OK.

