Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her 30s was taken to an area hospital after she was stabbed early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of Vance Jackson Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the woman told them she was simply walking when she was stabbed in the back. Police said the woman, however, is not cooperating fully with officers, and that they have reason to doubt to her story.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

