Woman temporarily blinds another woman with fence post during attack, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Savana Marie Rosemond, 34, was arrested April 29 and charged with aggravated robbery after attacking a 51-year-old woman with a piece of fence.

The victim called police for a suspicious vehicle behind her home on April 29 before realizing the person in the car was her boyfriend's cousin, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim told police that Rosemond got out of the car and the two women started arguing when Rosemond brandished a two-and-a-half foot long 1x4 inch piece of picket fence and struck the victim in the eye.

The blow caused a temporary loss of sight for the victim, according to the affidavit.

Rosemond was allegedly upset that the victim called police.

According to the affidavit Rosemond grabbed the victim's make-up bag and wallet before she fled the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.