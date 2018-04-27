Woman tried to run 4 teens over with car, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A 33-year-old woman is charged with four counts of deadly conduct after she tried to run four teenagers over, deputies said.

Authorities said the four teens were walking down the sidewalk when Amber Stutes drove up and began talking to them. At some point, Stutes drove near one of the teenagers, striking them with the side mirror of her car.

The teen didn't complain of any injuries after being hit and identified Stutes as the driver who struck them. Deputies found Stutes on her front porch, according to a report.

Stutes had prior encounters with the teens, according to deputies.

Stutes is charged with four counts of deadly conduct, one count for each teen.

