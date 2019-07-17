Woman tries setting SAPD patrol unit on fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO - After a night of fireworks and before the sun came up on July 5, the Southeast SAPD Patrol Substation had a light show of its own.

Investigators are on the hunt for a woman they say intentionally tried setting a patrol unit on fire. The fire broke out at 3635 E. Houston St. in the parking lot of the substation.

Pictures from Crime Stoppers show a culprit walking up to a parked patrol vehicle around 5:45 a.m on July 5. Police say the arsonist placed a cup full of ignitable liquid under the frame of the SAPD Tahoe and set it on fire. Another image shows flames broke out near the rear end of the vehicle.

A flickering light caught the attention of the patrolman on duty, prompting him to inspect the parking lot. A sergeant told KSAT that the damage to the unit was minimal due to the patrolman's quick reaction. The unit is back on patrol.

Crime Stoppers now asks for assistance in identifying the culprit, who took off westbound on E. Houston St. in flip flops wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white writing on the back and khaki shorts.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 could be awarded to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person accused of arson.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.