Woman turns in boyfriend after finding video of teen girl taking shower, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man accused of setting up his phone in a bathroom to record a teen girl in the shower has been arrested by San Antonio police.

Christopher Anthony Mendiola was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with a state felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told Mendiola’s girlfriend that he had offered her money via text messages to film her while she took a shower. The teen said she refused Mendiola's offer.

The woman told police that she confronted Mendiola about his request to the teen girl and that he responded, "I (expletive) up."

The affidavit states that the woman, who recently ended her relationship with Mendiola and called of their wedding, said she only believed Mendiola sent the “inappropriate text messages” to the girl.

When the woman asked for Mendiola’s phone, however, she noticed videos and photos in his "recently deleted folder," the affidavit states.

That’s when she discovered the video, dated May 8, of the girl taking a shower, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that in the video, she saw Mendiola setting up a camera in a wicker basket and later saw the victim entering the bathroom and taking a shower.

According to the affidavit, Mendiola admitted to messing up and for violating the trust of the woman.

Police said they received several screenshots of the text messages sent by Mendiola and the video described by the woman.

Mendiola is now being charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state felony. His bond was set at $10,000.

