Woman used makeshift PVC connection, stole water from SAWS for nearly 5 years: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman has been arrested after an investigation found that she used makeshift pipe connections and stole water from the San Antonio Water System for nearly five years.

Susana Suarez Garcia, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief - impair/interrupt public water.

A warrant for Garcia's arrest indicates that on at least nine different occasions from October 2014 to last month, the water at Garcia's home in the 100 block of Dorie Street was reconnected after it had been disconnected.

During the latest incident, on June 11, Garcia connected a PVC pipe where the water meter would have been connected, SAPD said.

Records show Garcia first began to be investigated by SAWS' System Revenue Protection Team, which focused on addresses that tampered with the water system more than five times in a nine month period.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on August 9.

