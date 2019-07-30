Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes at PA Walmart

West Mifflin, Pa. - Police in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, have asked for the public's help identifying a woman accused of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart store.

WPXI reports that a store employee witnessed the act.

The West Mifflin Borough Police Department posted pictures of the woman and asked for assistance in identifying her. They released no details other than stating that it was "relative to an open, ongoing case."

WPXI said Walmart confirmed the images were related to the urinating incident.

The news station received the following statement from Walmart:

"This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

