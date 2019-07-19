Woman wanted in theft of cash-filled envelope in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing an envelope full of money from the Speedy Cash at 1107 S. WW White Road.

The woman entered the business at approximately 8:30 a.m. on June 8.

According to a Facebook post from police, the woman saw an envelope full of money on the ground at Speedy Cash, picked it up and walked out.

If you have any information about the woman's identity or location you're asked to call Detective Kela of East Property Crimes at 210-207-8854.

