Woman who hit, killed 3 siblings about to board school bus is charged

WEST POINT, INDIANA - A 24-year-old woman who police said passed a flashing school bus stop sign, hitting and killing three siblings is facing charges.

Alyssa Shepherd was arrested Monday on three counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury, according to ABC News.

Police told ABC News four children were crossing a two-lane road to board their school bus when all four were hit by the Toyota Tacoma Shepherd was driving. All but one child, an 11-year-old, died from their injuries.

The three children who died in the collision were identified by authorities as Xzavier Ingle, 6; Mason Ingle, 6; and Alivia Stahl, 9.

State police told CNN that the 11-year-old suffered multiple broken bones and had to be airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tony Slocum, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police, told ABC News that authorities interviewed and conducted a blood draw on Shepherd to test for drugs or alcohol, but they still don't have any answers about why the crash occurred.

Shepherd stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with police, Slocum told ABC News.

She was released from the Fulton County Jail Tuesday evening on a $15,000 bond, according to ABC News.

