Woman who relies on oxygen tanks to breathe dies after power cut off to home

NEWARK, New Jersey - A New Jersey woman died after power to her house was cut off Thursday afternoon, following a delinquent balance the family was reportedly trying to pay down.

Linda Daniels, 68, relied on an oxygen tank to breathe after being placed in hospice care with congestive heart failure in April.

Daniels’ oxygen tank was powered by electricity and she succumbed to her condition seven hours after power was cut off to her home, CNN reported.

Sam Sherd, Daniels' son, shared bank records showing he paid Piussi Energy $500 two days before the power was shut off.

"No warning, no shut-off notice or something in the mail. If there was anything in the mail, we may have missed it due to all the complications running back and forth to the hospital and the doctors appointments,” Sherd said.

Sherd said he paid the minimum $300 every month, and paid $400 in June, prior to the $500 payment made this month.

The power to the home has been restored, but the grieving family doesn’t understand why the utility company cut off electricity to the house.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.