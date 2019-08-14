Woman wounded, boy grazed in NE Side apartment shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were both wounded in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just after 10 p.m. at the Horizon Apartments in the 4800 block of Goldfield Road, not far from Rittiman Road.

According to police, the shooting may be the result of an altercation that took place earlier at the apartment complex.

The injured woman was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital. The boy was only grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, police said.

A description of the persons or persons responsible was not given. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

