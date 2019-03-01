Woman wounded in shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old woman has been taken to an area hospital after she was shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Pecan Valley Apartments, in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard not far from South W. W. White Road.

According to police, the woman was shot in the arm during a domestic dispute and is expected to recover.

Police said they are searching for a 45-year-old man in connection to the shooting but have yet to locate him.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

#BreakingNews shooting at Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartment’s on southeast side. Police tell me one person shot has non-life threatening injuries. Officers Appear to be searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/iV4dRGMOIr — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) March 1, 2019

