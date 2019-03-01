News

Woman wounded in shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex

Shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. at Pecan Valley Apartments

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old woman has been taken to an area hospital after she was shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Pecan Valley Apartments, in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard not far from South W. W. White Road.

According to police, the woman was shot in the arm during a domestic dispute and is expected to recover.

Police said they are searching for a 45-year-old man in connection to the shooting but have yet to locate him. 

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

