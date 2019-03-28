Woman has 1 vehicle burglarized, another stolen by same thieves on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old woman was the victim of two separate crimes during a sequence of events that police said started with a vehicle break-in and ended with the theft of another vehicle.

The crimes took place on the Southeast Side on March 14.

The first incident was reported at a Target parking lot in the 3200 block of Southeast Military Drive, where police said a man broke into an SUV.

Police said the woman's personal information in the SUV was used to find the woman's home about a mile away in the 3800 block of Manchester Drive, where two men stole the victim's 2011 Dodge Nitro.

A neighbor said she is not surprised about the crimes.

"It happened to the neighbor over here, too. They stole her truck, also. She just woke up in the morning (and) it wasn't there," Araceli Rivera said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department's crime tracker map, since the beginning of the year, there have been more that 40 reported car burglaries within a half-mile of the Target where the burglary occurred. The crime tracker map showed five reported car thefts since the beginning of the year within a half-mile radius of the victim's home.

"It could happen to anybody, I mean, just random," Rivera said.

Police said anyone with information about the cases is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

