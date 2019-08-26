Texas woman's wedding photo shoot with late grandma brings family to tears

AUSTIN - Photographer Misty McLendon captured a very sweet and beautiful moment at a recent wedding she was working.

Before the big day, the bride had a secret photo shoot with her 102-year-old grandmother because she wouldn't be able to fly to the wedding.

Shortly after that photo shoot, the bride's grandmother passed away.

Before her wedding in June, the bride surprised her family with a portrait of her and her grandma.

McLendon captured their tearful reactions and this week posted the photos on her Facebook page.

"It’s truly a special thing to be able to be a part of people’s biggest and more precious moments," McLendon said.

So far, the post has been shared more than 37,000 times.

