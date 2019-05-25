Woman killed after being hit by two drivers while crossing the street

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a woman who was crossing a street on the city's West Side was killed after she was hit by two drivers.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway around 10:45 Friday night.

According to police, a black pickup truck was turning onto Enrique Barrera Parkway from Southwest 38th Street when it sideswiped the woman, causing her to fall.

Then, a white pickup truck that was driving behind the black truck hit the woman again, police say.

Both drivers stopped to render aid and are not expected to face any charges.

The woman died on the way to the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

