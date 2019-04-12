Women slain in South Side double shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two women, one pregnant, who were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Police said they were called to the Rosemont at University Park apartments in the 100 block of Emerald Ash around 7 p.m. and found Janette E. Quiroz, 37, dead and Bernadett Jean Quiroz, 18, gravely wounded but still alive at the time.

Authorities say both women were standing next to a sport utility vehicle when an unidentified juvenile male opened fire. Police say the juvenile may have lived at the apartment complex.

Bernadett Quiroz was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, but she later died. Her infant, however, was able to survive, police said. At last check, officials say the child is in "guarded condition."

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

