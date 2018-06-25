Women stop traffic to help alligator cross road

Orlando - A video posted to Facebook shows two women helping an alligator cross a busy intersection near Orlando.

"There still might be some hope for the world," Catherine Kerr wrote. "I just witnessed two women jump out of their cars at an intersection and stop traffic to help a lost alligator get back to the park."

WKMG, News 6 in Orlando reports the reptile rescuers were stopped at the light when they spotted the alligator. They both jumped out of their cars to halt traffic while they herded the animal back to the park.

