Women's wave taking place across world this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - For the third year, women across the world will march for rights, freedom and justice for women and allies everywhere.

The first women's march took place back in 2017, and millions of women took part in it.

This year, not only will there be marches in the United States, but also in other countries, like France, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and dozens of others.

In San Antonio, there won't be a march this year, but a rally will take place.

Organizers of the San Antonio rally say this year is all about inclusivity and being part of a chosen family.

"Now we're really at the place about learning and learning about each other's struggles and each other's issues so we can create and unleash and really tap into that collective power of sisterhood," organizer Marissa Bennett said.

The rally takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral.

Click here for more information about the San Antonio rally.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.