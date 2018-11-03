Workers at West Side IHOP fuming after vehicles broken into 2 days in a row

SAN ANTONIO - Workers at a West Side restaurant are fuming after their vehicles were broken into two days in a row.

Brenda Caracheo was wrapping up her shift at the IHOP on Marbach Road and Loop 410 around 1 p.m. Friday when she saw a couple causing a commotion behind her co-worker's vehicle.

“My brain clicked and thought, 'Wait a minute, we've had robberies,' because I knew the truck belonged to someone else,” she said.

Caracheo described the suspect vehicle as a black Ford Focus with a missing rear bumper to police after she saw it drive north on the access road to Loop 410. She turned around and saw her own vehicle had also been broken into.

The thieves took about $150 Caracheo keeps in cash from tips for emergencies, her sunglasses and even her vehicle title and insurance information.

“We're trying to make an honest living here. Why can’t you go do the same?" she said.

Caracheo's co-worker, Mary Orozco, said two of her vehicles were hit Thursday morning. The witness described the same vehicle.

“The customers were leaving. They described the same Ford Focus,” Orozco said. “It’s the same punks doing that.”

Caracheo said she’s seen the same car parked in their parking lot and across the street.

“That Ford Focus will stand out. It has no (rear) bumper. It's beat up. It’s two young kids driving that. It’s got boxes and junk in the back seat. You can see it," Caracheo said.

Orozco said the thieves cost her $350 in damage to replace the windows on both vehicles.

“Don’t come over here and damage property. Get a job. That’s what I have to say to them,” Orozco said.

Police pulled fingerprints and evidence from blood left behind in both vehicles Friday. Workers want to spread the word so that others can be on the lookout for the suspects, and they want people to call police to report it if they see the Focus on the road.

