Workers safely evacuate burning commercial building on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Workers safely evacuated a commercial building that caught fire Friday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side.

When firefighters arrived around 12:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Harlow, they found heavy plastic and paper products on fire that produced heavy smoke inside the building, San Antonio fire spokesman Joe Arrington said.

The owner of the building said he and others tried to put out a small fire, but it got out of control, Arrington said.

A second alarm was called when the battalion chief at the scene decided more firefighters were needed to put out the stubborn fire, Arrington said.

There were 25 units at the scene at one point.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The company where the fire occurred specializes in providing restocking materials for convenience stores.

