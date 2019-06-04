Workers wondering if shot fired into Finesilver building was random

SAN ANTONIO - Some people who work inside the well-known Finesilver building near downtown San Antonio are wondering if a gunshot fired through a window was random.

San Antonio police received a call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone inside the building.

When they arrived, they found that a window on the second floor office of a business called TaskUs had been shattered by what they confirmed was gunfire.

"We were just doing our thing. Some of us were about to leave when we heard a loud noise," said Dante Lawrence, one of about 20 TaskUs employees who were winding down on their overnight shift. "I thought something had short-circuited, something super loud happened. Maybe it was one of the light bulbs busted."

He said confusion initially set in. When he and his co-workers realized it was gunfire, however, they began worrying about their safety.

"We all just, like, hit the floor, got as far away from the window and then we went to third floor for a little bit," Lawrence said.

Police, meanwhile, searched the building and roped off the area of broken glass beneath the broken window.

When they left the scene, officers had not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Workers believe the shot may have been fired by someone on the nearby Interstate 10 bridge, the only logical place from where they say a gunshot could have hit their second-floor window.

They say nothing like this has ever happened before at their office.

For Lawrence, though, it was his second workplace scare.

He said in March 2018, he was working at a Fed Ex facility in Schertz when it was targeted by the so-called Austin package bomber.

The suspect, who later blew himself up, was tied to a series of packages bombs that were sent out that month, mostly in the Austin area.

Five of them exploded, killing two people and injuring five others.

