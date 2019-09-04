World Heritage Festival kicks off five days of celebrations

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 World Heritage Festival kicked off Wednesday for five days of celebrating San Antonio's unique history, heritage, and culture through various informational and family-friendly events.

The festival was established in 2016 to commemorate the anniversary of the inscription of the historic San Antonio Missions as a World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2015.

"The annual World Heritage Festival is a time when we come together as a city to celebrate our beloved San Antonio Missions and all that makes San Antonio exceptional and authentic. It is also an opportunity to pause and remember the people, places and history that have made us a world-renowned cultural destination," said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. "I encourage everyone to take part in this one-of-a-kind celebration that is uniquely San Antonio."

From culinary to fitness to film and music, the fourth annual festival has events of all types and for all ages.

Here is a schedule of events:

Wednesday

U.S. Mint Coin Forum at 6 p.m.

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Visitor Center Auditorium

6701 San Jose Drive

Free and open to the public

The Mint Coin Forum is hosted by the United States Mint and the National Park Service, and provides an opportunity for the public to learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives.

Thursday

America the Beautiful Quarters Program San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Quarter Launch Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Laurie Auditorium at Trinity University

715 Stadium Drive

Free and open to the public

The America the Beautiful Quarter Program Launch Ceremony is hosted by the National Park Service and the United States Mint. The event will include an exchange of $10 rolls of newly minted San Antonio Missions quarters after the ceremony. The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter is the 49th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites.

Mesa at the Missions: A Culinary Crossroads at 6 p.m.

Mission San Juan

9101 Graf Road

$75 per ticket

Mission Heritage Partners and the Texas Culinary Alliance will create a unique experience that combines the beauty of the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Texas, the San Antonio Missions, with the city's unique cultural food traditions and its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Friday

Music and movie under the stars at 6 p.m.

Mission Marquee Plaza

3100 Roosevelt Ave.

Free and open to the public

Enjoy an evening of live music and a movie under the summer sky, featuring the U.S. Air Force Band of the West Jazz Ensemble and a screening of the one-hour documentary "The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty." Celebrate our local heritage with food, music and fun, while connecting with our military historians and veterans to learn about our city's rich military history. This family-friendly event will be filled with fun interactive activities, pop-up vendors, food trucks and refreshments. The event is hosted by the National Parks Conservation Association, Mission Heritage Partners, city of San Antonio Military Affairs Office and the World Heritage Office.

Saturday

Rehabarama at 7:30 a.m.

Mission Historic District

Register by clicking here.

Rehabarama is a single-day service event that brings together local contractors, volunteer groups, and students to perform repairs and maintenance on historic and aging homes spanning two city blocks near Mission Concepción. Three-hundred volunteers will work on 20 houses in one day.

Tour de Las Misiones at 8 a.m.

Mission Park Pavilions

6030 Padre Drive

Register by clicking here.

Tour de Las Misiones is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to visit and learn about the historic San Antonio Missions. This bike ride tour, walk and run will feature tour guide escorts. All events will begin and end at Mission Park Pavilion #1. Registered participants are guaranteed to receive a commemorative bib, passport and T-shirt. The bike ride tour includes 7-, 14- or 22-mile ride. The walk and run includes 5K or 10K tours.

Mission Pachanga at 10 a.m.

Mission Park Pavilions

6030 Padre Drive

Free and open to the public

The fun isn't over at the finish line. Immediately following Tour de Las Misiones, participants and the community are invited to enjoy a celebration of San Antonio's unique heritage and culture, past and present. This family-friendly event will be filled with fun activities for the family, local bike and pop-up vendors, food trucks and music by several of San Antonio's premier DJs: DJ Steven Lee Moya, DJ SUNNYBOY, DJ Lovedocument, DJ Elocuencia and DJ John Puga.

Sunday

El Camino de San Antonio: Caring for Creation Mass and Procession at 8 a.m.

Mission Espada

10040 Espada Road

Free and open to the public

Join Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller in a celebration of the season of creation with a Mariachi Mass. At 9 a.m., attendees will walk in support of God's creation from Mission Espada to Mission San Juan along the San Antonio River trail. The walk will culminate with a special blessing by the archbishop. Attendees are reminded to bring bottled water and wear comfortable shoes.

For more information on the 2019 World Heritage Festival, click here.

