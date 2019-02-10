World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Retired U.S. Army Col. Sterling Johnson is the second-oldest living graduate of West Point Military Academy.

Johnson retired from active duty in 1969.

During his 30-year career in the Army, Johnson served in the artillery of the 11th-Armored Division in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Legion of Honor in 2014.

"I think he’s very humbled by this," said Eric Johnson, his son. "My dad is a very humble individual and I think he is somewhat overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up."

Eric Johnson added that while his dad is proud of his family, he should know that his family is proud of him also.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.