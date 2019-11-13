Ex-Tory minister advises pubic to vote against party

Britain' Prime Minister Boris Johnson raises a pint of beer, as he meets with military veterans at the Lych Gate Tavern in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 as part of the General Election campaign trail. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

A former Conservative Party Cabinet minister says giving the party a majority in next month's election would be "disastrous" because it would allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take the U.K. out of the European Union without a deal.

David Gauke said Wednesday he would stand for re-election to the House of Commons as an independent as he seeks a majority that will block a hard Brexit and back a second referendum.

The former justice secretary told the BBC that a Conservative majority would mean leaving the EU "in effect on no-deal terms and that, I believe, would be disastrous for the prosperity of this country.'"

The comments come a week after a former Labour Party lawmaker said party leader Jeremy Corbyn was "completely unfit" to lead the country.