The Latest: 3 people injured in stabbing in The Hague
THE HAGUE – The Latest on stabbings in The Hague (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Dutch police say three people were injured in a stabbing on The Hague’s main shopping street.
Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press on Friday that it was still too early to say whether there was a terror motive behind the attack in the Dutch city.
She added it was still unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police said they were looking for at least one suspect, a man about 45 to 50 years old in a grey jogging suit.
___
9 p.m.
Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.
Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.
Further details were not immediately available.
