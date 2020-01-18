Olympic site used for 2016 Rio games shut over safety issues

RIO DE JANEIRO – The Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro has been closed over concerns about the safety of the complex used for the 2016 games in Brazil.

City authorities closed the park on Friday after a judge ruled that safety licenses were not in order.

The city had appealed the judge's decision, saying it would affect about 900 athletes training at the Olympic Park. The city said it is seeking a certificate to operate from the firefighting department and that it hopes the park will reopen soon.

Residents were disappointed that the park had closed.

“During the Olympic Games, everything was great,” said Fabio Costa, a 43-year-old business administrator. "And today this neglect with our money... We see that a dream became a white elephant. This is very sad, specially to the people who live in the region.”

Alexandre Camargo, a 37-year-old Catholic priest, said the Olympic Park had been a refuge.

“We have few places like that in Rio de Janeiro, where you can walk safely,” he said. “You can’t ride a bicycle with your children in heavy traffic, so here is an excellent place for that. But, unfortunately, it’s closed and we’re frustrated.”

Rio spent about $12 billion on the 2016 Olympics. There were concerns about alleged corruption linked to the construction of some facilities as well as how Brazil would use them after the games ended.

Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games this year.

More scenes of Rio de Janiero after the Olympics:

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 20: A view from the mostly abandoned Olympic Aquatics stadium at the Olympic Park on May 20, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After the Olympic games, very few events have been organised in the Olympic Park venues. The Olympic Aquatics stadium was to be dismantled, but it continues abandoned with no obvious signs of dismantlement. In addition, numerous areas of standing water can be found inside and outside the venue in the former official and training pools, making them dengue and zika risk areas. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 20: A view from the Olympic Park on May 20, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After the Olympic games, very few events have been organised in the Olympic Park venues. In the Olympic Park, three mini basketball and soccer fields and a skatepark were installed for the use of locals, but not many actually enjoy the area which is now open to the public. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

