US Vice President Pence meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

US Vice President Mike Pence, left with back to camera, and his wife Karen, third from left, are welcomed by US Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, center and her husband Newt Gingrich, second from left, after disembarking from Air Force Two upon their arrival at Rome's Ciampino airport, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Pence is scheduled to meet later with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Friday with Pope Francis during a visit to Rome that includes meetings with the Italian president and premier.

The audience comes on the same day that President Donald Trump is attending a big anti-abortion rally in Washington, the first sitting U.S. president to do so in the March for Life’s history.

Pence, his wife and daughter-in-law were greeted at Rome’s Ciampino airport by the U.S ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, and her husband Newt, the former U.S Speaker of the House who oversaw the impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton.

Pence’s visit and audience with Francis comes amid the Senate impeachment trial of Trump.

After the audience with Francis, Pence heads to separate meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte.