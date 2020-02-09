China reports virus death toll rises to 811, surpassing SARS
BEIJING – Mainland China has reported the virus death toll has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.
China’s National Health Commission says the total number of cases of the new virus have increased to 37,198.
The outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 774 people and infected more than 8,000 worldwide. Like the new virus, it also originated in China.
