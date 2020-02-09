China reports virus death toll rises to 811, surpassing SARS

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING – Mainland China has reported the virus death toll has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

China’s National Health Commission says the total number of cases of the new virus have increased to 37,198.

The outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 774 people and infected more than 8,000 worldwide. Like the new virus, it also originated in China.