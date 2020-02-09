Spain confirms 2nd virus case; UK plane brings 200 evacuees

A view of Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Centre, ahead of the repatriation to the UK of the latest Coronavirus evacuees who are due to land at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday, in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

MADRID – Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China and a plane evacuating more than 200 people from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic landed Sunday in Britain.

Spain's National Microbiology Center said Sunday the coronavirus case was detected in Mallorca, a popular vacation island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Spanish Health Ministry said the person was one of four suspicious cases admitted last Friday to the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The other three tested negative. The Health Ministry said further details would be released at a news conference later Sunday.

Spain’s first virus case was a German tourist diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

Britain's evacuation plane, the second one charted by the government, arrived Sunday morning at RAF Brize Norton. British officials said the flight brought back 105 British citizens and family members, as well as 95 European citizens and family members. A total of 13 staff and medics were also on board.

The passengers were being taken to a hotel in Milton Keys where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The virus death toll in China rose Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, and officials said nearly 37,200 people have been infected there.

Europe has seen a total of 38 infections in nine countries, with including 14 in Germany.