Merkel, German governors to eye results of partial lockdown

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference Monday.

Germany went into a partial lockdown at the beginning of November that included closing restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions but left open schools and stores after virus figures spiked exponentially in October.

The rise of new infections has since slowed, but on Friday the country still registered a record of 23,542 newly confirmed cases. On Monday, 10,824 new cases were reported by the country’s disease control center, but figures are usually lower at the beginning of the week due to less testing and delayed reporting.

Merkel and Germany's 16 state governors will begin their evaluation of the country’s situation in the corona pandemic in the afternoon. Local media reported that possible new measures could include recommendations to further reduce social contacts, cut school classes in half and make masks compulsory in elementary schools. So far, only high school students have to wear masks in class and often these regulations differ from state to state.

It was not clear whether any new, stricter measures would be agreed upon Monday or whether Merkel and the state governors would wait for a week to pass new restrictions. ___

