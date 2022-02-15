GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

(John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A skier trains during a cross-country skiing training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ZHANGJIAKOU – Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

___

