China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life.

The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee led by Xi, its inner circle of power dominated by the party leader's allies. That came as the party wrapped up a twice-a-decade congress to install new leadership.

Xi and the other Standing Committee members appeared for the first time as a group before reporters Sunday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of China's ceremonial legislature in central Beijing.