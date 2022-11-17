Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. North Korea threatened Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 to launch "fiercer" military responses to U.S. moves to bolster its security commitment to its regional allies, warning that a recent U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions on the Korean Peninsula "more unpredictable." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SEOUL – South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made Thursday but gave no further details.

The launch came hours after North Korea’s foreign minister threatened Thursday to launch “fiercer” military responses to U.S. moves to bolster its security commitment to its regional allies.

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned in a statement that a recent U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions on the Korean Peninsula “more unpredictable.”