Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

In this frame grab from a video posted by Sudan's state news agency, SUNA on Thursday, April 13, 2023, spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces Brig. Nabil Abdullah reads a statement warning of conflict after the recent deployment of Sudan's powerful paramilitary in the capital and other cities. Tensions between the military and the paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay of the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country's democratic transition. In the statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without "the approval of, or coordination with" the armed forces' leadership. (SUNA via AP)

KHARTOUM – Sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces.

The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.