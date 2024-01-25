Live updates | Death toll rises to 12 with dozens injured in a strike on a crowded Gaza shelter

Palestinians try to extinguish a fire at a building of an UNRWA vocational training center which displaced people use as a shelter, after being targeted by Israeli tank shill in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramez Habboub)

The death toll from a strike on a crowded shelter in Gaza has risen to 12, with over 75 wounded, according to Thomas White, a senior official with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA. The update Thursday said the attack the previous day involved two tank shells.

The agency did not directly blame Israel, which is the only party to the conflict that has tanks. The Israeli military said it has “currently ruled out” that the strike was carried out by its aircraft or artillery but was still investigating. It says the building might have been hit by a Hamas rocket.

The fighting in Khan Younis has isolated its two main hospitals, stranding hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people inside. A third hospital was evacuated overnight, White said. Thousands of people rushed to escape farther south in recent days, crowding into shelters and tent camps near the border with Egypt.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 25,700 people have been killed and another 63,000 wounded in the enclave since the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, when militants from Gaza killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

‘FAUDA’ ACTOR WILL BE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL AFTER HE WAS WOUNDED IN GAZA

TEL AVIV — Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi, known for his role in the popular series “Fauda,” is being released from the hospital Thursday after he was seriously wounded on Jan. 8 while his unit was laying explosives to destroy a tunnel in central Gaza.

Six Israeli soldiers were killed in the operation and dozens were injured when a tank shell prematurely ignited the explosives before the soldiers had cleared the area.

“Although I was seriously injured, my spirit is strong,” Amedi said in a news conference upon his release to home rehabilitation. “I refuse to make this injury the story of my life; it’s just another milestone. I will come back to sing and act, and with God’s help, I will also return to fight for my country.”

Amedi, 35, has been on reserve duty in the Israeli military since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

Amedi said he plans to return to act in Fauda after his rehabilitation. “Fauda” follows a team of undercover agents from Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, in their operations against Palestinians. While the show is critically acclaimed, some Palestinians say it trivializes their experience under Israel’s open-ended military occupation of the West Bank. Amedi played Sagi Tzur, a rookie undercover agent, during the series’ second to fourth seasons, and is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 12 WITH DOZENS WOUNDED AFTER A STRIKE ON A CROWDED GAZA SHELTER, UN OFFICIAL SAYS

The fighting in Khan Younis has isolated its two main hospitals, Nasser and Al-Amal, stranding hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people inside.

White says a third hospital was evacuated overnight, and that among the patients who departed were women who had just undergone cesarean sections.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY APPEALS TO NETANYAHU FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE DURING HIS MIDEAST TRIP

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there should be an “immediate humanitarian pause” in the fighting in Gaza that can lead to a permanent cease-fire.

Cameron is due to visit Qatar later Thursday to push for more aid to get into Gaza. A consignment of 17 tonnes (19 tons) of tents from the United Kingdom was due Thursday to be flown from Qatar to Egypt on its way to the territory.

The U.K. is a strong ally of Israel but is increasingly critical of its conduct of the war against Hamas.

Cameron said that “the scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation.” He called for Israel to fully restore water, fuel and electricity supplies to Gaza. “We need an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out, followed by a sustainable cease-fire, without a return to hostilities.”