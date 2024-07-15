Rescuers in Nepal recover 7 bodies after a landslide swept 2 buses of people into a river

Nepal army personnel cary out a search operation looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/ Ramesh Paudel)

KATHMANDU – Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide, officials said Monday.

Rescuers were able to find the bodies in different locations on the riverbanks as the search continues for the missing buses and people on board.

Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said the bodies were identified and relatives contacted. Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals.

The buses were on the key highway connecting Nepal’s capital to southern parts of the country when they were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Kathmandu.

The first body was recovered Sunday some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from where the buses fell.

Weather conditions improved Saturday and search teams were able to cover more ground in the hunt for the missing buses and passengers. Heavy equipment had cleared much of the landslides from the highway, making it easier to reach the area as rescuers expanded their scope toward the southern region from where the first body was found, Bhusal said.

The government has imposed a ban on passenger buses traveling at night in the areas where weather warnings are posted, according to the Home Ministry.