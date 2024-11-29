Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new interior, a watershed in its rebirth from fire

The facade of Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen in Paris, Friday Nov., 29 2024 ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's final visit to the construction site to see the restored interiors before the iconic monument's reopening for worship on Dec. 8. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

PARIS – After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new self to the world on Friday, a watershed in the rebirth from its devastating fire in 2019.

The occasion is French President Emmanuel Macron's final visit to the construction site to see the restored interiors for himself before the iconic monument's reopening for worship on Dec. 8.

His two-hour tour is being televised live. The images are expected to be breathtaking, showing creamy renovated stonework, vibrant colors, and other fruits of the mammoth reconstruction.

Joined by artisans, architects, business leaders, and donors, Macron is expected to pay tribute to the craftsmanship and dedication of all those who worked to bring Notre Dame back to life.

Macron is scheduled to inspect the restored nave, no longer ripped open by giant holes that the fire tore out of its vaults. He is also to see the rebuilt timber-framed roof, rebuilt with wood from hundreds of oak trees, and other highlights of the reconstruction.

The visit kicks off a series of events ushering in the reopening of the 12th-century Gothic masterpiece.

Macron will return on Dec. 7 to deliver an address and attend the consecration of the new altar during a solemn Mass the following day.

Macron's administration is hailing the reconstruction as a symbol of national unity and French can-do.