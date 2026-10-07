Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities kill at least 24 in a major attack that Kyiv saw coming

Locals and rescuers carry out an injured man from a residential building destroyed in a Russian missile strike on Pryluky, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

KYIV – Russian missiles and drones pounded Kyiv and a dozen other Ukrainian regions overnight into Wednesday, killing at least 24 civilians, including four children, and wounding around 60 in Moscow's latest devastating barrage, Ukrainian officials said.

Three of the children killed when a Russian missile hit an apartment building were 1 year old and the other was 8 years old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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Ukraine had anticipated the attack, with Zelenskyy warning the previous day that intelligence services had concluded that Russia was building up for a “massive” strike.

Although Ukraine knew about the looming attack, which coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 74th birthday, it couldn’t fend it off completely.

The deaths and damage illustrated the difficulty Ukraine has in countering Russia’s ballistic missiles and the new jet-powered drones used in Moscow’s escalating bombardments. Without ammunition for its U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, Ukraine can’t stop Russian ballistic weapons. It is racing to develop a new generation of interceptors fast enough to catch Moscow's high-flying jet-propelled drones.

Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a long-range aerial war as their armies remain largely deadlocked on the battlefield, more than 4 ½ years after Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor. The unrelenting aerial attacks are hurting Russia but could be ruinous for smaller Ukraine.

U.S.-led peace efforts appear unlikely to bring any short-term relief, with the possibility of holding low-level technical talks still under discussion. Putin, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with the invasion in the belief that Ukrainians will buckle under the pressure and Kyiv’s Western supporters won’t stay the course, Western analysts say.

“Russia is pursuing a deliberate strategy of terror,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X. “Trying to make daily life impossible for Ukrainians who want to live in peace.”

Russia wants Ukrainians to be afraid to fall asleep

, official says

A Russian strike destroyed an apartment block in Pryluky, in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, killing 18 people, including the four children, and wounding about 50, authorities said.

Deaths were also reported in three other Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, according to Zelenskyy.

“The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively,” the Ukrainian leader said on social media.

Ukraine is looking worldwide for available Patriot missiles, which are in short supply due to the Iran war.

“Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defense packages for us right now are a vital necessity,” Zelenskyy said.

In Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region, two people were killed and seven injured, said Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration, and a rescue operation was continuing.

“That is exactly what the enemy is counting on. For us to be afraid to fall asleep. To let our children out of our sight. To plan anything. So that everyone thinks: next time it could be my address,” he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the military carried out a massive strike overnight targeting industrial facilities involved in the production and storage of missiles and drones across Ukraine. The ministry said that port and ship repair facilities in the southern Odesa region and ships carrying cargo for the Ukrainian military were also hit.

Ukraine strikes back with attacks on Russian oil facilities, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine has hit back at Russia by launching long-range drones and missiles at oil refineries and storage depots.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine targeted two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara and Astrakhan regions of Russia.

Russian officials made no immediate comment.

Zelenskyy also indicated that Ukraine had struck in the Black Sea. He posted images of a fire said to show an oil tanker burning in the water near the Russian city of Sochi.

It was not possible to independently verify the images.

Some Russian online media late Tuesday also posted the images. Unconfirmed media reports said the tanker was carrying oil from Novorossiysk to India and was attacked by Ukrainian sea drones.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine