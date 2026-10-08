Royal Navy sailor appears in court on charges of spying for Russia

This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Royal Navy sailor Teddy Young appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Thursday Oct. 8, 2026. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

LONDON – A Royal Navy sailor appeared in a London court on Thursday to face charges of spying for Russia.

Teddy Young, 24, has been charged with two offenses under the National Security Act, including preparing to disclose protected information between November 2024 and May 2025, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said. During the same period, Young allegedly obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information for the benefit of a foreign power.

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Young has been in police custody since he was arrested on Tuesday at his home in the village of Clapham, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of London. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London on Thursday.

“The allegation is that while serving as a Royal Navy warfare intelligence rating with high level security clearance and intelligence-system access, Teddy Stanley Greenidge Young accessed and retained sensitive U.K. defense and intelligence material and engaged in activity consistent with preparing to pass protected information to a foreign power,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a written summary of the allegations.

Young allegedly used the dark web to try to contact Russian authorities, drafting a message that “sought to make contact with a potential threat actor.”

Young, who joined the Navy in April 2024, is accused of committing the offenses during his first deployment, which began Nov. 4, 2024.

He wasn't asked to enter a plea during the four-minute hearing on Thursday because the charges are too serious to be considered at a magistrates' court. Judge Annabel Pilling ordered Young to remain in custody until his next court appearance Oct. 16 at the Central Criminal Court in London.

Police said the charges weren’t related to the recent security alert at RAF Fairford, a British air base from which U.S. bombers have launched strikes against Iran. Three suspicious vans were discovered near the base in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, triggering an investigation that has led to the arrest of seven men.

Young was previously arrested on May 21, 2025, and released on bail pending further investigation. His security clearance was suspended at that time and he was removed from his duties.

The Royal Navy issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of a service member.

“As legal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” the navy said.