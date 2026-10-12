Airstrikes on Yemen's capital, drone hits vessel in Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast developments

Airstrikes targeted two districts in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported Monday, blaming Saudi Arabia for the airstrikes that occurred around midnight. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the claim.

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Ministry said two Indian nationals were missing after a drone struck a commercial tanker around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

1 killed as a

irstrikes target Yemen's capital

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthi-run Health Ministry said Monday that airstrikes in the capital Sanaa killed one person and wounded 12 others.

Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi said a strike on a salt factory in Sanaa's Hamadan district killed a man and wounded eight people. A separate strike on a house wounded a woman and three children, he said.

The Iranian-backed rebels' media center blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, which came as the Houthis continued to fire missiles and drones toward the kingdom’s airports. There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Businesses in Saudi capital tell employees to work from home

Businesses in Riyadh's financial hub have told employees to work remotely after the Houthis increased attacks on the kingdom.

That’s according to multiple employees whose firms have offices at the King Abdullah Financial District. They spoke Monday on condition of anonymity for their safety.

The district is home to major financial institutions including the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and an Aramco office, stock exchange and global firms like Goldman Sachs.

Authorities in Riyadh have also asked schools to switch to online classes this week following the deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport over the weekend.

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo

2 Indian sailors missing after drone hits tanker

India's Foreign Ministry said Monday two Indian seafarers are missing after a drone struck the MT Petro Dolphin in the Strait of Hormuz area. The commercial tanker had 11 Indian sailors on board when it was hit Sunday, the ministry said.

A second vessel, the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Valthera, was struck by an unknown projectile, sparking a fire on board, but all 11 Indian sailors on the tanker were safe, the ministry said.

The ministry said that repeated strikes on commercial shipping in the region were “deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation.”

UAE official calls for joint action against attacks from Iran and its proxies

An Emirati diplomat on Monday called for “joint Gulf action” to defend Gulf countries against attacks by Iran and its allied groups.

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the rulers of the United Arab Emirates, said Iran and its allies wrongly assessed that Gulf Arab countries were “the weakest link” in the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.

Tehran and its allies have repeatedly attacked Arab countries on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf.

Gargash posted on social media that “we are all targeted and that our security is indivisible,” adding that attacks on Saudi Arabia undermine "the security of the UAE and all Gulf states.”

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.