Houthi rebels say airstrikes targeted them in Yemen, and other Mideast developments

Displaced Yemeni children sit in a vehicle as families gather to receive aid at the Al-Fallahine displacement camp in Dar Saad district, Aden, Yemen, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday again blamed Saudi Arabia for airstrikes overnight that targeted areas along Yemen's northern border with the kingdom and its western coastline. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the claim, but the strikes came hours after air raid sirens blared in the Saudi capital and explosions were heard.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

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Houthis say airstrikes hit areas in Yemen under their control

The rebel-run al-Masirah satellite television said Tuesday two airstrikes hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran, while a third hit Qanawis district, 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of the port city of Hodeida.

The station also reported airstrikes in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Al-Masirah blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, but didn’t provide further details.

The rebels also said they shot down a Saudi drone over the Houthi stronghold province of Saada, which is in northern Yemen on the border with Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

The strikes came hours after Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens Monday evening in the capital, Riyadh, and residents heard explosions.

The Houthis also said they fired a ballistic missile towards King Khalid International Airport, which has been hammered by a string of deadly attacks in recent days.

Qatar's emir urges greater Gulf coordination on security

Qatar’s emir on Tuesday called for closer security coordination among Gulf countries as the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalates, following months of Iranian attacks across the region during its war with the U.S. and Israel.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also called for stepped-up efforts to secure maritime routes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure, which have been a main target of attacks since the Iran-U.S. war began on Feb. 28.

Speaking to the Shura Council, the Qatari emir also lashed out at Israel, accusing it of committing crimes in Gaza that constitute “genocide,” a charge Israel vehemently denies.

The emir called for holding Israeli officials accountable.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.