French soccer ethics body calls on fans to keep politics out of stadiums amid student protests

PARIS – The ethics body of the French soccer federation is urging fans to stay neutral amid the nationwide student protests that are drawing international attention.

The muscular police response to the largely peaceful protests has drawn criticism, and soccer fans in stadiums have expressed their support to students.

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Riot police have liberally used tear gas and wielded their batons to disperse crowds. Almost 8,000 arrests were made nationwide as of Tuesday, an unusually high number for a French protest movement.

A police tear gas grenade shattered a 14-year-old’s jaw and many of his teeth. A 15-year-old lost a hand in an incident involving a stun grenade. Other adolescents have also suffered life-changing injuries blamed on police weaponry during protests.

During a Ligue 1 match between Lens and Lyon last week, the home fans unfurled a banner calling for an end to the “disproportionate and systematic police violence,” according to the Conseil national de l’Éthique et de Déontologie (CNE).

The CNE also noted that at the half-hour mark of the match between PSG and Le Mans, supporters displayed a banner reading: “Your militias repress; our youth resist.”

The ethics body said in a statement that it was easy to understand why young supporters, who are often students, might take advantage of matches to publicly express their support for the demonstrators.

However, it added the principle of political neutrality “is enshrined” in the laws of sport, both internationally through the Olympic Charter and FIFA statutes, and at national level.

The CNE recalled that any speech or display of a political, ideological, religious or trade union nature are prohibited, as well as the wearing of symbols or clothing that expresses political, philosophical, religious or trade union affiliation.

“Sport should unite, not divide,” it said. “The National Council for Football Ethics therefore calls on all supporters, who are an integral part of the football family, to uphold the principle of neutrality in all circumstances.

"The aim is to ensure that the stadium does not become a political or trade union battleground, but remains a place of celebration and shared enjoyment centered on sport.”

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