Police say a car has hit an Australian lawmaker, critically injuring her; the driver was arrested

Australian independent member of parliament Helen Haines speaks to journalists in the Press Gallery at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE – A car hit an Australian federal independent lawmaker on Monday, critically injuring her in a potentially deliberate act, police said. The driver was arrested.

Helen Haines, 65, was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV outside her electoral district office in the city of Wangaratta in Victoria state, a police statement said.

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Police did not identify the victim, in accordance with privacy policy, but Haines’ family confirmed her identity in a media statement.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested at the scene by a passerby. He will be interviewed in relation to the incident, police said.

“A knife was located by police and seized from inside the Toyota,” police said.

“At this stage, police are investigating as to whether this was an intentional act,” police added.

Haines, who was first elected to the Parliament in 2019, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The episode has renewed safety concerns for Australian lawmakers, in a country where politicians have historically been highly accessible to the public and usually go about their business without security officers present. But public incitement against officials is growing.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in 2025 that threats against parliamentarians had doubled over the past three years. Police data showed more than 1,000 such threats against politicians in the 2025-2026 financial year, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Monday.

In Britain, murders of politicians have prompted bolstered security. Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 by a far-right extremist, and Conservative David Amess was stabbed in 2021 by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.

In July, the former politician and reality TV contestant Ann Widdecombe was found slain with a hammer at her home. A man has been charged with murder and terrorism-related offenses.

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Graham-McClay contributed from Wellington, New Zealand