Tropical Storm Vance has formed in the Pacific Ocean

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Vance strengthening in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Vance formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the cyclone was at sea and posed no threat to land. Vance was located about 520 miles (835 kilometers) south of Acapulco, Mexico.

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Maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph (65 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based hurricane center.